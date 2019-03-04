George Best Belfast City Airport to begin Lake District service

George Best Belfast City Airport will begin a new scheduled service to Carlisle Lake District Airport this summer.

The Loganair service takes off on July 4 with one-way fares starting from £39.99.

Loganair is also beginning services to Carlisle from London Southend and Dublin.

They will be the first scheduled passenger flights at Carlisle in more than 25 years.

Loganair was initially due to resume flights in June last year but this was delayed due to a shortage of air traffic control staff.

The carrier will use 33-seater Saab 340B aircraft to operate the flights, with nine services on weekdays and five at weekends in each direction.

Carlisle’s last commercial passenger flight was in 1993.

Kate Willard, director of partnership development for Stobart Group, which owns the airport, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of commercial and business flights at Carlisle Lake District Airport on Thursday July 4.

“The team have been working around the clock and have been amazing since the very start of the project.

“The last commercial flights at Carlisle Lake District Airport were in 1993 and we are chuffed that we are bringing them back to the region for the first time in more than 25 years.”

Gill Haigh, managing director of tourist board Cumbria Tourism, said: “This is great news for Cumbria’s connectivity and will be welcomed by businesses across the county’s thriving £2.9 billion tourism industry.”