Glamping pods earmarked for Glenarm

Tourism looks set to be given a boost in Glenarm if five new glamping pods are given the go-ahead.

A planning application has been submitted to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for a development on the site of the former quarry at Tully Road.

The application has been made by Antrim Estates, the owner of Glenarm Castle.

The development has been earmarked for a one hectare site.

Glamping or glamorous camping is increasing in popularity. Accommodation is provided in a wooden structure usually with a bed and electricity provided.