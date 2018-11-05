Glenarm Development Framework consultation final call

Interested parties are reminded that public consultation closes this Thursday (November 8) on plans to breath new life into Glenarm.

Mid and East Antrim Council has invited residents and businesses to share their views on proposals to boost the economy, increase tourism and create jobs in the area.

The Glenarm Development Framework sets out draft proposals for three key sites: the seafront and harbour, former quarry and mill, and a former primary school. All the land under consideration is currently owned by the local government authority.

The proposals detail three options for each of the sites including the creation of a hotel, five-star marina facilities, a waterfront promenade, recreational and sporting facilities, outdoor camping provision, water sports, and more.

Alderman Gregg McKeen, chair of council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, said: “Growing the economy is this council’s number one priority and we are doing our utmost to provide the best possible conditions for business to flourish.”

Members of the public can have their say in a number of ways:

Consider draft proposals at Glenarm Tourism Office until November 8.

View draft proposals at: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations

Email your comments to: glenarm.consultation@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Send your feedback to: AECOM Planning, 10th floor Clarence West Building, 2 Clarence Street West, Belfast BT2 7GP

All responses received will be collated, reviewed and considered and any future proposals for the council-owned lands will be subject to further investigation.