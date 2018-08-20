Glens of Antrim Crisps bags new customer in Singapore

The taste of the Glens of Antrim is now being savoured in Asia as Cushendall based manufacturer Glens of Antrim Crisps has recently shipped its first container of crisps to a supermarket chain in Singapore.

The deal with Cold Storage was secured at Food Hotel Asia in April and the retailer has since confirmed three additional orders.

The deal underpins the success of the company’s £650,000 capital investment earlier this year, to establish an in-house crisp manufacturing facility, creating eight additional jobs.

“The Asia Pacific region is earmarked to be the fastest growing market for savoury snacks,” said sales director Michael McKillop.

“This deal with Cold Storage in Singapore is an encouraging win for the business and builds on our order to another large supermarket chain in Singapore, Smartprice, who should receive their first containers in September.”

Invest NI’s support in establishing the in-house crisp manufacturing facility at Cushendall had been a significant component in the firm’s strategy to drive growth in the crisp division he added.

“The intense export marketing activity with Invest NI’s food development and in market teams is now paying off with new stockists coming on board and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

Glens of Antrim launched its crisp range in 2015 and has benefited from £99,875 of support from Invest NI to establish its in-house manufacturing capabilities.

The company has also taken part in dozens of food development initiatives, including meet the buyer events and trade visits, recently exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, the largest specialty food industry event in North America.

“Market intelligence and consumer insight are key factors in driving the strategic direction of a business,” said Invest NI director of food and drink John Hood.

“I’m delighted that Glens of Antrim is gaining traction with its new product area and building its international customer base.

“The creation of eight new assisted jobs in Causeway Coast and Glens is also positive news.

“The deals with Cold Storage and SmartPrice were confirmed following conversations on our Northern Ireland Food stand at Food Hotel Asia in April, reinforcing the value for companies to continue to be both visible and outgoing in taking their products to growing world markets.

“I wish the company continued success with its crisp range.”