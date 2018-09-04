Global brands join Hastings Hotels for Digi-Talk

Experts from Google, Facebook and ReviewPro are among those set to give firms a unique insight into growing their businesses online as the Hastings Hotel group confirms the line-up for its annual Digi-Talk: The Conference event.

Helen Smyth of Facebook and Mateo Galvis and Stuart Kirwan from Google will be joined by Neil James of ReviewPro, world-leaders in guest intelligence solutions, Andy Mallinson of Stackla, which works with top global brands on visual marketing campaigns with user-generated content and Niamh Power from ecommerce software company, Shopify, to discuss topics including online content, monetising websites, utilising Facebook and future trends.

Delegates will be able to download the global app Attendify which helps engage audiences with live interaction with the speakers and connect attendees ensuring maximum networking opportunities.

“Digi-Talk is the culmination of the monthly forums organised by Hastings Hotels to give local businesses the opportunity to learn more about the growing realm of digital marketing,” said Hannah Corbett, group digital strategist for Hastings Hotels.

“The conference is designed to help firms become more aware of the online tools available to help grow their business and we are delighted to have secured a fantastic line-up of speakers who are all proven experts from leading organisations at the forefront of the digital industry.”

The event takes place at the Europa on October 10.