Government ‘no deal’ proposals a fatal blow to indigenous food production

The agri-food industry in Northern Ireland has warned the government’s border proposals wil turn trade between the province and the EU into a one way street that will cripple business here.

Responding to Government proposals on tariffs in the event of a ‘no deal’ Brexit, the agri-food alliance, representing the main food organisations, said it could now see “in black and white what ‘no deal’ looks like.”

“These proposals could give the European Union unfettered access to Northern Ireland, and therefore Great Britain, whereas Northern Ireland producers will not be able to freely export to the EU,” it said.

“It would deal a fatal blow to indigenous food production in the UK and in particular Northern Ireland. It must not be contemplated.”

With the sector supporting £1 in every £6 in the Northern Ireland economy and employing some 100,000 people, it said a ‘no deal’ Brexit on the terms suggested would be nothing short of devastating.

“It would crush our farming base, destroying family businesses within weeks and would decimate investment leading to closures and job losses. We would also face gridlock on our roads and at our ports with the increased volume of goods coming from the Republic of Ireland in transit to Great Britain.

“These proposals make Northern Ireland uniquely exposed. We are now going from a position where we have all the benefits of EU membership to being faced with the worst of all worlds.

“It would be a hugely backward step for Northern Ireland, not just economically, but socially and politically.

“Tariffs can be switched on and off within a few months but the impact on farming and food manufacturing would be far from short term. In one fell swoop, the UK food industry could be destroyed, taking generations to re-build and costing billions in investment and Government support in the process.

“Even the announcement of these proposals is already affecting markets as food buyers hedge their decisions awaiting the outcome. It is imperative that MPs take ‘no deal’ off the table.”