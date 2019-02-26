Graham lands multi-million pound Tilbury port project

Hillsborough based construction firm Graham has secured part of a £90 million contract to create a major expansion for the Port of Tilbury, the UK’s fastest growing port.

The firm has been appointed a new port terminal, Tilbury2 approved by the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling late last week.

The contract will involve the creation of a new port terminal and associated facilities on land at the former Tilbury Power Station on the north bank of the River Thames at Tilbury.

When operational in Spring 2020, Tilbury2 will be the UK’s largest unaccompanied freight ferry port, the country’s biggest construction processing hub and the creation of a new significantly larger rail head which can accommodate the longest freight trains of 775m.

GRAHAM has been awarded the contract for both the Terrestrial and the Marine Package.

The former incorporates roll-on/roll-off (RoRo), highway works, the relocation of the existing railhead, and a fixed structural steel bridge to the linkspan.

The Marine contract includes works within the tidal estuary beyond the existing sea wall/flood defences, including a floating pontoon, link-span/articulated bridge, associated pilings and river bed preparation for the berth.

“Tilbury2 is a significant project for our business and our customers,” said Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports Group, owners of the Port of Tilbury.

“We are very pleased to have the expertise of Graham to help us create this new port for London and the south east.

“Graham are experts in what they do and have demonstrated this in their recent maritime projects in Hull, Grimsby and in Folkestone. There is a great deal to do over the next 12months and we look forward to opening our new port in 2020.”

Graham executive chairman, Michael Graham, said: “The Tilbury2 project is a complex scheme that will facilitate the expansion of the Port of Tilbury and support its continued local, regional and national economic growth.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the Port of Tilbury and local stakeholders to deliver this transformational scheme.

At GRAHAM, we are committed to delivering lasting impact and the Tilbury2 project is an example of a development programme that will not just enhance the Port’s offering to importers and exporters but will deliver long-term regeneration and create significant new employment opportunities.”

Tilbury2 is central to the Port of Tilbury’s £1 billion investment programme during 2012-20.

Tilbury has doubled the size of its business in the past decade and is projected to double the volume of cargo across the quay from 16 million to 32m tonnes and increase direct employment from 3,500 to 12,000 jobs over the next 10-15 years.