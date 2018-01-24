Green light ‘due’ for £15m NW200 hotel complex

A new £15m luxury leisure complex outside Portstewart is to be considered for approval at Causeway Coast and Glens Council today.

The C&V Developments hotel and spa project at the NW200 site comes before the planning committee with a green light recommendation.

With the potential to create 100 full-time jobs, the 120-bedroom hotel scheme also includes conference and banqueting facilities, holiday cottages and a North West 200 visitor attraction.

An 80-page ‘Executive Summary’ details for councillors the history of the major application and what is envisaged on the land south of Ballyreagh Road.

Planning approval was previously granted for the proposal in June 2017. However, following an application to the High Court, this permission was subsequently quashed in September. The application is now being considered afresh.

A council spokesperson said: “In August 2017, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council sought legal advice relating to the interpretation of a planning policy regulation. In order to resolve the matter, the council’s planning committee applied to have the planning decision quashed.

“The application is due to go before council’s planning committee on Wednesday 24th January with recommendation for approval.”

Welcoming the development plan, East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley said he is hopeful it will finally be given permission to proceed.

“It is pleasing that this application has been recommended to be approved.

“It is one the first spa hotel for the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“I have no doubt that the spa element of the hotel will be a huge attraction to a whole new clientele for the Causeway Coast and Glens area.”

The DUP representative believes there will be wider benefits for the area’s economy: “Our local businesses will get a spin-off from this too with visitors spending in our retail units, restaurants and tourist attractions. I have had several meetings with the developers, C&V Developments and they are hopeful that this time the application will be granted permission.

“This hotel is an innovative project, it will encourage visitors to see our natural attractions and the many sporting and tourist events that we host. The developers are also keen to get involved with local producers and suppliers, so that in turn will have a positive impact on the local economy.

“It is my hope that the decision makers, our councillors, will see sense and grant this hotel approval. It would be a crying shame if there are any further delays.”