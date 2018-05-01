Ground Espresso opens in Victoria Square

Ground Espresso has created 12 new jobs in Belfast with the opening of a new 50-seater store in Victoria Square.

Founded in 2001, Ground Espresso Bars is a family owned and operated business which employs over 300 staff across 24 stand-alone stores and concessions across the Island of Ireland.

“We have wanted to increase our footprint in Belfast for some time and we chose Victoria Square as it is Northern Ireland’s premier shopping complex,” said senior support manager Hannah Houston.

“The coffee scene has taken off in recent years and we’re finding more people prefer our local produce to the big brand coffee retailers.

“The Ground brand has been built on the foundations of the commitment we made 17 years ago, which was to offer customers high quality coffee and fresh handmade produce.

“This combined with our ethically conscious principles has helped us develop a loyal customer base and we look forward to providing our authentic customer experience at Victoria Square.”

Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Victoria Square to secure the new tenant.

Gary Martin, associate director with the firm said: “Ground Espresso Bars is a welcome addition to an already diverse tenant mix within the centre.

“The company’s strategic partnerships with multi-national retailers such as Tesco and Next, have seen stores open across Ireland, further strengthening their position as a leading independent operator.

“This latest addition to the scheme offers consumers a wider choice of variety and cements Victoria Square’s place as a top retail and leisure destination.”

Featuring Ground’s trendy industrial finish, the new Victoria Square store includes a state-of-the-art Brew Bar including the Marco SP9 Brew Station, and bespoke custom-made espresso machines from Synesso in Seattle.