Hannan and Hastings join up for a very meaty partnership

HASTINGS Hotels is to source all of its beef exclusively from Hannan Meats after the group agreed a partnership with Northern Ireland’s leading meat supplier.

Having worked togther for 20 years, the Moira based, multi-award winning business will now exclusively supply all the seven hotels with its Himalayan salt-aged beef, steaks, Sunday roasts and Glenarm Shorthorn burgers.

“We are delighted to announce that we are now sourcing all of our beef exclusively from Hannan Meats,” said managing director Howard Hastings.

“Food provenance is of major importance to us as a group and it is well-known that we are dedicated to supporting local producers. It is no secret that we only work with the very best local suppliers and have developed a fabulous relationship with Peter Hannan and his award-winning team over the years and have every confidence in the quality of their produce.

“Our chefs take pleasure in creating wonderfully seasonal dishes with the meat of remarkable taste and provenance from Hannan, for example in our Seahorse Restaurant in the Grand Central Hotel the menu boasts a signature Beef Wellington to share and blade of Northern Irish seef or salt aged Glenarm sirloin steak - so this really is the perfect partnership.”

Peter Hannan said: “We have been working with Howard and his very talented chefs for many years and are delighted to have been awarded exclusivity for all his beef purchasing.

“We are proud to have developed the Glenarm Shorthorn scheme for our local farmers and we are delighted with the awards we continue to win, because of our Himalayan salt ageing chamber, our skilled butchers, and the quality of the beef we can source.

“Whilst we have huge demand for our produce from the top London restaurants, we are delighted we can also showcase what we can produce in the restaurants run by Hastings Hotels.