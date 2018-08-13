Harbour team rises to mammonth tanker task

A “first class team effort” ensured the arrival of the second largest vessel ever at the Port of Larne was plain sailing.

The CPO Germany, which came in this month for routine maintenance, is understood to be the biggest single screw tanker ever, with an overall length of 184 metres - nearly 20 metres longer than ships normally handled at the port.

Anthony Van Damme, Harbour Master Port of Larne, said: “The Port of Larne continues to build a reputation for the versatile approach we take in accommodating ships of all sizes and in managing an increasing amount of cargo, project, maintenance and other non-ferry related work.

“The vessel’s arrival required some quick and thorough planning from Larne Harbour staff, in particular the marine and engineering departments, the ships agent, Larne Pilots, towage provider and linesmen.

“With just one engine, the tanker is not as easily manoeuvrable as the regular ferries that call into Larne and therefore required a considerable amount of support to enable it to come into port safely but we have a first class team here focused on providing speedy solutions to customers and the whole process went very smoothly and safely.”

The Doyle Shipping Group was tasked by the owners of CPO Germany to come up with a suitable operational plan.

Sean McCready, managing director in Belfast, said: “Through the quick and effective response given by Larne Harbour, the owners were able to complete all their operational requirements in a timely and cost effective manner and were very happy with all aspects of the operations completed.

“Thanks go to Anthony and all the team for their efforts.”

Larne has over 40 acres of storage area in and around the port and easy access to the rest of Northern Ireland and beyond via the A8 dual carriageway.