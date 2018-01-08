Hastings Hotels launch 2018 digital forum to help NI business

Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels has launched the 2018 Digi-Talk: The Forum, a monthly event that allows for shared learning of the fast-moving digital industry.

The innovative monthly forum, organised by Hastings Hotels, starts on Wednesday 24th January with Digital Trends for 2018.

Each month a different expert will cover a topic of relevance providing local organisations with the opportunity to learn more about the growing realm of digital marketing and how it can be applied to help businesses.

“We are delighted to launch the 2018 Digi-Talk: The Forum and have secured a fantastic programme of speakers who will share their knowledge and provide plenty of topical information,” said Hannah Corbett, group digital strategist for Hastings Hotels said: People scroll three hundred feet a day on their phone and we only have 1.7 seconds to stand out on social media so the forum provides a great opportunity for local businesses, especially smaller ones who might not have budget to invest in digital personnel, to learn more about digital marketing and how it can help.”

Throughout the year a range of topics will be covered including writing for the web, how to succeed at social media, digital PR and social media influencers, video production and the new General Data Protection Regulation.

Delegates will have the opportunity to interact and learn from local experts, ask questions and have access to the slides from each presentation.

Clara Killen, digital marketing & development manager at the SSE Arena added: “I have been a member of the Digi-Talk: The Forum since its inception and I have found the monthly events really helpful. The subjects have all been very topical and the speakers always offer a great insight into digital marketing. I would recommend the forum to all local businesses wishing to increase their knowledge and learn from likeminded professionals.”