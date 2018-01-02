Help is at hand with Christmas postal issues

The Consumer Council which provides advice for lost, damaged, delayed or mis-delivered Christmas post, is advising consumers to complain if they have experienced problems with their Christmas post.

Kellin McCloskey, Head of Post at The Consumer Council said; “Many of us will have ordered online or sent parcels this Christmas.

"Whilst most items will have arrived hassle free, some of us may have experienced issues with damaged, delayed or mis-delivered items, causing loved ones to have missed out on their gifts or being left out of pocket for a gift which didn’t arrive.

“If you have had a problem with your mail, you can complain and may be entitled to refund or compensation.

"If your complaint is about a postal delivery regarding an online purchase you should firstly contact the retailer.

"However, if you complaint is in relation to the postal operator with whom you have organised delivery you should contact them directly.”

She added: "If you're hitting the January sales online then we would also advise you to always check the delivery terms and conditions before ordering to check the terms and conditions and if there are any delivery restrictions.”

Any consumer who has a postal enquiry or complaint can download The Consumer Council postal guide ‘Making a Postal Complaint’ by visiting www.consumercouncil.org.uk or get in touch on 0800 121 6022.