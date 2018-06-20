High street retailers ‘more optimistic’- survey

Many retailers in Northern Ireland are experiencing a new sense of confidence despite the the current woes facing the sector, an industry spokesman has claimed.

Speaking as a new survey from Visa showed that 60% of local, independent retailers were optimistic about the future and that nine in 10 shoppers would miss their high street, Glyn Roberts, chief executie of Retail NI said the latest natinal poll added weight to its own findings.

“The results of this survey very much mirror a recent survey commissioned by Retail NI as part of our Independents’ Day campaign which showed that the biggest deciding factor for visiting an independent store was to support local businesses (62%) as well as better customer service (32%) and the convenience of local shops (36%),” he said.

“Our members are showing a new sense of confidence, but not complacency, that retail trends are moving in the right direction.”

The survey also showed that, while local shoppers value local independent retailers, much more work needed to be done to improve and enhance town centres and high streets.

“The iron rule of retail is that change is the only constant,” he added.

The Visa research carried out in advance of the Great British High Street Awards, showed that the majority (89%) of consumers in Northern Ireland believe that the high street is ‘about people’

It also reveals that, despite recent negative economic forecasts and high-profile retail chain closures, four in ten retailers predict they’ll see more bars, restaurants and coffee shops appearing on their high street over the next five years and half say their high street is improving.

The findings also show that building relationships with customers (80%) is what Northern Irish retailers enjoy most about running their business.

Speaking at the awards launch, Communities Secretary and former NI Secretary of State James Brokenshire said: “The Great British High Street Awards acknowledge in a very important way how high streets are so vital to our nation. High streets are crucial in creating jobs, nurturing small businesses and driving local and regional economies.

“We want to celebrate the best examples of high streets, as well as those individual businessmen and women playing a leading role.”