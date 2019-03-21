HNH expansion creates 14 financial services jobs

Belfast financial services company HNH is to create 14 new jobs as part of a £1.3 million investment to help it capitalise on opportunities in the global financial advisory market.

The firm currently offers corporate finance, business restructuring, forensic accounting, recruitment and human capital advisory services.

It now plans to develop a transactions services division and a mergers and acquisition tax team, as well as further growing its existing forensics practice as part of the investment, which is being supported by Invest Northern Ireland.

“Global economic growth has created opportunities in the financial advisory market and we are keen to act quickly to take advantage of this,” said director Wayne Horwood.

“In particular, we are aiming to increase the number of clients we have in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland and so, as well as substantially expanding our workforce, we’ll be carrying out a range of promotional and marketing activity.

“This is a significant investment for us which will see us almost double our number of employees.”

George McKinney Invest NI’s director of technology and services said: “These new jobs will offer an attractive range of employment opportunities for graduates and experienced professionals and will generate £639,000 annually in additional salaries for the Northern Ireland economy.