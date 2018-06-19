Hotel group boss to lead Belfast Chamber

Belfast is facing “a period of change and some uncertainty” alongside exciting developments as it continues to change hotelier Rajesh Rana has claimed.

Speaking as he assumes the role of president of the city’s Chamber of Trade and Commerce from Victoria Square manager Michelle Greeves, Mr Rana said he was proud to carry on the work of many respected men and women who had gone before.

Those include his own father Lord Diljit Rana who wore the chain of office of the 106-year-old organisation in 2005.

Mr Rana is director of Andras Hotels, Belfast’s largest hotel group, who own and operate five hotels in the city and are about to launch their sixth in a £12 million investment, Hampton by Hilton.

“There is a need to maximise the benefits of the investment coming into the city for the benefit of businesses and residents,” he said.

“To achieve this the voice of business across all sectors must be clearly heard by government - from local elected representatives, MLAs and Westminster.

“We will be meeting with these decision makers, building relationships with those that we have shared objectives and lobbying to ensure change happens for the good of all businesses in Belfast and Northern Ireland.

“We will also refresh and reposition our own brand identity to ensure that it stands out from the crowd and attracts further membership of impassioned people wanting to make a positive change in Belfast.”