Hotel group invests £135,000 in new wedding facility

The Hastings Hotels Group is to invest £135,000 in the creation of a unique new wedding pavilion at Ballygally Castle Hotel.

The garden facility is aimed at offering couples a venue in which to hold their wedding ceremony whilst enjoying views of the hotel’s gardens and trout stream.

Norman McBride, general manager of Ballygally Castle, commented: “In recent years, we have experienced a noticeable increase in the number of couples holding both their wedding ceremony and reception at Ballygally Castle and we wanted to make the most of our stunning grounds and views to offer couples another option for their ceremony.

“Our new Belvedere garden suite will be able to accommodate up to 120 guests and will enable us to meet the growing demand for outside ceremonies, without having to worry about the weather.

“At Ballygally Castle, we will continue to only host one wedding a day, so all our couples can still enjoy having their very own castle for the day.”