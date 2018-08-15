House of Fraser website offline amid reported delivery ‘wrangle’

House of Fraser has taken its website offline amid complaints from customers about delayed deliveries since it was bought by Sports Direct last week.

A message on the firm’s home page reads: “We’re currently working hard to make some improvements to the website. Don’t worry, we will be back up and running as soon as possible.”

The move comes as The Times reported that employees at a key warehouse supplying products to stores and online shoppers have downed tools in a wrangle over delivery payment terms with Sports Direct.

The paper said it understood that workers at the chain’s distribution centre in Wellingborough have been told by its operator XPO Logistics to stop accepting goods and processing deliveries, leading to product shortages in some outlets. XPO Logistics did not immediately comment.

In a statement, which does not mention XPO Logistics, Sports Direct said: “Since the acquisition, the group has started meeting with various House of Fraser suppliers and concessions. Sports Direct is committed to creating stability as soon as possible, and building exciting plans for the future.”