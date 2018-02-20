Hundreds of jobs in Lagan Construction Group under threat

Up to 200 jobs are at risk after a major construction firm announced it was putting four companies into administration.

The Lagan Construction Group, which is comprised of 30 companies, said the business had been “significantly impacted” by delays and disputes over some of its projects.

Chairman Michael Lagan said the move had been taken “with great sadness and reluctance”.

He added: “We have had long standing relationships with many of sub-contractors and suppliers. We hope that the process of administration will be smooth and that disruption to both projects and jobs will be minimal.”

Up to two hundred of the business’s 800 employees could be affected by this announcement, the group has said.

It is hoped that some of those jobs could be transferred to joint venture partners, while others may be relocated to existing divisions within the group.

The four Lagan companies being put into administration are: Lagan Construction Group Holdings Limited, Lagan Construction Group Limited, Lagan Building Contractors Limited and Lagan Water Limited.