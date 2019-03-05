Hundreds of Superdry jobs at risk in cost-saving drive

Superdry is to shed as many as 200 jobs as part of a wider plan to cut costs at the fashion business.

Staff were told on Monday that there would be some job losses, primarily affecting the company’s headquarters in Cheltenham, as part of a cost-cutting drive.

The company has previously said it was aiming to save £50 million by 2022.

“As announced at our interim results in December, we have embarked on a cost transformation programme,” a spokesman said.

“As part of that, we have started a process of consultation with colleagues about how it will impact our central head office functions.”

The exact number of job losses has not been specified, but is expected to be no more than 200.

Superdry is also due to complete a review of its store portfolio this month, in which it will consider closures, relocations and rent renegotiations. The firm has three stores in the province

The move comes amid a public bust-up with the brand’s founder Julian Dunkerton, who last week demanded a shareholder meeting as part of his efforts to stage a comeback at the fashion chain.