Hursts opens £8m luxury Jaguar Land Rover base

Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer, Charles Hurst, has officially opened its new Jaguar Land Rover showroom – part of an £8 million investment designed to create a luxury showcase destination for the iconic car brands in Belfast.

Charles Hurst said the investment will add a further 20 jobs to a 100 strong team at its new location at the former Diageo headquarters, to be led by newly-appointed head of business, Norman Fraser.

The 40,000sqft showroom, which features metallic cladding and frameless glazing to the exterior, is specifically designed to feature the two premium car brands in dual stores that simply connect at a glass-fronted entryway.

“The new showroom is a first for Northern Ireland and will provide our customers with a first-rate premium sales and aftercare experience that not only reflects the ground-breaking design, passion and inspiration of Jaguar Land Rover, but which pushes boundaries and challenges perceptions,” said group operations director, Colin McNab.

“The £8 million which we have invested locally reflects the huge strength of our commitment to these world class, innovative brands and our pledge to provide the very best for our customers and staff.”

The UK’s largest automotive manufacturer is already pioneering a new way of buying cars across its global network, using Virtual Reality (VR) so that customers won’t need to wait for newly-launched vehicles to arrive in their local showroom.