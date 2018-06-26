i3 Digital secures $1.5m in US business

A strategy to drive sales in the USA has led to business worth $1.5 million and the creation of 10 new jobs at Belfast based i3 Digital.

The firm, which specialises in delivering operational efficiencies and reshaping businesses through digital technologies, has offices in London, Dublin and Boston and for the last three years has been pushing into the US market.

The team currently has five highly integrated business transformation and e-commerce projects being delivered for US corporations including TSI Inc, a world leader in performance measurement solutions and the Dead River Company, one of the largest energy companies in the state of New England.

A strategic partnership has also been created with the international advertising Agency MullenLowe.

“You might be asking why a California ad agency with a California client is working with a Digital Agency in Belfast,” said Martin Ludvigsen.

“The answer is, we had to look far before we found the [web content management system] Kentico expertise we were looking for.

“We found it in i3 Digital. And not only did they bring expertise, they also brought a truly first-class project management team that every day makes us forget that our offices are more than 5,000 miles apart.”

Adrian Bradley, CEO and Founder of i3 Digital stated;

“We are currently in negotiations with four more major global organisations based in the US, to deliver a range of digital projects. It has taken time to establish ourselves in the US market but it’s now really starting to snowball for us.

“Our clients are brilliant to work with and our team love the scale and level of project that they are now working on,” he added.