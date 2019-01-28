Iceland launches first in-store ‘reverse vending machine’

Supermarket chain Iceland has today launched the first in-store ‘reverse vending’ machine in the province Northern Ireland, as it aims to encourage recycling and reduce plastic waste .

The frozen food specialist will be trialling the machine for six months at its Belfast Park Centre store, to further understand consumer appetite for the scheme.

The reverse vending machine accepts any plastic beverage bottle purchased in Iceland and repays customers with a 10p voucher to be used in store for each bottle recycled.

The installation follows the supermarket’s results announcement of its UK-first trial of in-store reverse vending machines, which saw more than 310,000 plastic bottles recycled over a six-month period.

In November alone, a daily average of 2,583 bottles were recycled across four sites, with an average of £250 in coupons refunded per day.

Reverse vending machines reward individuals for recycling, by providing money or vouchers in return for empty containers.

The installations came in support of the UK Government’s proposed Deposit Return Scheme in England, and were launched after Iceland became the first retailer to commit to removing plastic packaging from all own label products by 2023.

With the objective of understanding consumer perceptions and potential engagement levels, as well as industry and operational insights, the results of the trial have been shared with UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to further support the consultation.

“The overwhelming consumer support we have received in response to our reverse vending machine trial clearly demonstrates consumer appetite for improved in-store recycling, and deposit return schemes,” said Iceland MD Richard Walker.

“We have expanded our trial to Northern Ireland to ensure our trial is as robust as possible and is representative of customers from across all of the UK.

“The findings will inform future Iceland initiatives and planned roll-outs of recycling schemes, empowering retailers and consumers to tackle the scourge of plastics, head on.”

The GB trials have been extended for six months which will enable further data to be collected and analysed. The results of this latest trial in Northern Ireland will be shared with local councils and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.