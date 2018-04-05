IN FULL: All the Ulster winners from Irish Restaurant awards regional final

The last of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place at La Mon Hotel, Belfast, last night where 135 awards were presented to leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 400 people attended the Ulster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.

The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Ulster’s nine counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant. There was also a special Regional award for Ulster’s Local Food Hero.

Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.

“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”

Below is the list of winners by county:

Co. Antrim

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Shu Restaurant Belfast

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Slemish Market Supper Club

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Coppi

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Home

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Yügo

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Bo Tree Kitchen

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Ox Cave

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - The Woodworkers

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Established Coffee

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Morning Star

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Taylor & Clay Restaurant at Bullitt Hotel

Best Customer Service - The Muddlers Club

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - William King of James Street South

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Stevie Toman of OX

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Muddlers Club

Co. Armagh

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - 4 Vicars

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Wee Paddy’s Bistro

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Uluru Bar & Grill

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Mulberry Bistro

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Uluru Bar & Grill

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Clenaghans

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - The Moody Boar

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Grouchos On The Square

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Uluru Bar & Grill

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Clenaghans

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Newforge House

Best Customer Service - Mulberry Bistro

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Claire Macklin of Digbys Bar & Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Wine & Brine

Co. Cavan

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Oak Room Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Olde Post Inn

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - The Wishing Well

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Olde Post Inn

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Barduccis

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Chilli Lounge

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - MacNean House & Restaurant

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Gartlan’s

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Hard Boiled Egg Café

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Murph's Bistro at the Derragarra Inn

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - St Kyrans Country House Restaurant

Best Customer Service - The Olde Post Inn

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Blaithin McCabe at MacNean House & Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Gearóid Lynch of The Olde Post Inn

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - MacNean House & Restaurant

Co. Londonderry

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - District 45

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Sooty Olive Restaurant

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Amici

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Sooty Olive

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Indus Valley Cuisine

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Primrose Derry

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Browns Bonds Hill

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Peadar O’Donnells Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Warke's Deli

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Anglers Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Beech Hill Country House

Best Customer Service - Mama Masala

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - James McKee of District 45

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Derek Creagh of Primrose Derry

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Church Street Restaurant

Co. Donegal

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Quay West Restaurant Donegal Town

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Lemon Tree Restaurant

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Market House Restaurant

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Simple Simons

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Chandpur Restaurant

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Benny & Co Coffee Bar & Restaurant

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Lough Eske Castle, a Solís Hotel & Spa

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - The Forge

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Sonder

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes Kennedy's Bar & Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lakeside Restaurant at Harvey's Point

Best Customer Service sponsored by - Harvey's Point

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Jo Daly of Quay West Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Colin McKee of Harvey's Point

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Cook & Gardener Restaurant at Rathmullan House

Co. Down

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Lobster Pot Strangford

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - NOBLE Holywood

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Little Wing Pizzeria

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Dirty Duck

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - TUK TUK ASIAN RESTAURANT

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Brunel's Restaurant

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - The Poachers Pocket

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Ned's Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Haptik

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Poachers Pocket

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Rayanne House

Best Customer Service - The Guillemot Kitchen Cafe & Winebar

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Saul McConnell of NOBLE Holywood

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Pearson Morris of NOBLE Holywood

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - NOBLE Holywood

Co. Fermanagh

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Jolly Sandwich Bar

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - 28 Darling St

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Custom House Country Inn

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Kissin Crust

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Dollakis Restaurant

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - 28 Darling St

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Lough Erne Resort

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Blakes Of The Hollow

Best Café sponsored by Illy - The Jolly Sandwich Bar

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Café Merlot

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort

Best Customer Service - Café Merlot

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Hazel Johnston of The Jolly Sandwich Bar

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Glen Wheeler of 28 Darling St

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Watermill Lodge Restaurant

Co. Monaghan

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Conor's Bar at Castle Leslie

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Andy’s

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Hillgrove Hotel

Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Batch Loaf

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Eastern Balti

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Coachhouse & Olde Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy - Roberto’s

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Andy's Bar & Restaurant

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie

Best Customer Service - The Fiddlers Elbow

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Shane Treanor of The Squealing Pig Bar and Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Conor Mee of Courthouse Restaurant

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Courthouse Restaurant

Tyrone

Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – Oysters Restaurant

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Restaurant 1861 at Sion Stables

Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – Oysters Restaurant

Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Dungannon Golf Club Bar and Restaurant

Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Dragon Garden

Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – The Moy Larder

Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks – The Brewer’s House

Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Tomneys Bar

Best Café sponsored by Illy – Deli On The Green

Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – The Brewer’s House

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – O’Brien’s Restaurant at The Mellon Country Inn

Best Customer Service – The Red Pepper Restaurant

Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services – Ann Marie McMenamin of The Red Pepper Restaurant

Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Tommy Mangan of The Brewer’s House

Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants – Oysters Restaurant