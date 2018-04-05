IN FULL: All the Ulster winners from Irish Restaurant awards regional final

The last of four regional finals in this year’s Irish Restaurant Awards took place at La Mon Hotel, Belfast, last night where 135 awards were presented to leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.
Over 400 people attended the Ulster Regional Final on Wednesday evening where the top establishments in each county were named.
The awards covered a wide range of venues and the winners from each of Ulster’s nine counties were selected from the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Kids Size Me, Best ‘Free From’, Best World Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Pub of the Year, Best Café, Best Customer Service, Best Gastro Pub, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Newcomer, Best Chef and Best Restaurant. There was also a special Regional award for Ulster’s Local Food Hero.
Speaking at the awards, Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) said: “Now in their tenth year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the exquisite and admirable calibre of food available in our restaurants and pubs nationwide. Online nominations have increased from 9,000 in 2013 to over 80,000 this year and with the increase in interest comes an increase in standards, making the judging process more difficult than ever.
“Our small island boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the exotic taste explosions of world cuisine to the comfort of traditional dishes. We have an appreciation for what we eat, for the journey of our food from farm to fork, and for the dedication of those working in the food industry to serve up Ireland’s finest food.”
Below is the list of winners by county:
Co. Antrim
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Shu Restaurant Belfast
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Slemish Market Supper Club
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Coppi
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Home
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Yügo
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Bo Tree Kitchen
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Ox Cave
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - The Woodworkers
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Established Coffee
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Morning Star
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Taylor & Clay Restaurant at Bullitt Hotel
Best Customer Service - The Muddlers Club
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - William King of James Street South
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Stevie Toman of OX
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - The Muddlers Club
Co. Armagh
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - 4 Vicars
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Wee Paddy’s Bistro
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Uluru Bar & Grill
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Mulberry Bistro
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Uluru Bar & Grill
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Clenaghans
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - The Moody Boar
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Grouchos On The Square
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Uluru Bar & Grill
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Clenaghans
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Newforge House
Best Customer Service - Mulberry Bistro
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Claire Macklin of Digbys Bar & Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Chris McGowan of Wine & Brine
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Wine & Brine
Co. Cavan
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Oak Room Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Olde Post Inn
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - The Wishing Well
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Olde Post Inn
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Barduccis
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Chilli Lounge
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - MacNean House & Restaurant
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Gartlan’s
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Hard Boiled Egg Café
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Murph's Bistro at the Derragarra Inn
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - St Kyrans Country House Restaurant
Best Customer Service - The Olde Post Inn
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Blaithin McCabe at MacNean House & Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Gearóid Lynch of The Olde Post Inn
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - MacNean House & Restaurant
Co. Londonderry
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - District 45
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Sooty Olive Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Amici
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Sooty Olive
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Indus Valley Cuisine
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Primrose Derry
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Browns Bonds Hill
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Peadar O’Donnells Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Warke's Deli
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Anglers Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Beech Hill Country House
Best Customer Service - Mama Masala
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - James McKee of District 45
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Derek Creagh of Primrose Derry
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Church Street Restaurant
Co. Donegal
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Quay West Restaurant Donegal Town
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - The Lemon Tree Restaurant
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Market House Restaurant
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - Simple Simons
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Chandpur Restaurant
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Benny & Co Coffee Bar & Restaurant
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Lough Eske Castle, a Solís Hotel & Spa
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - The Forge
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Sonder
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes Kennedy's Bar & Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Lakeside Restaurant at Harvey's Point
Best Customer Service sponsored by - Harvey's Point
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Jo Daly of Quay West Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Colin McKee of Harvey's Point
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Cook & Gardener Restaurant at Rathmullan House
Co. Down
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Lobster Pot Strangford
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - NOBLE Holywood
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Little Wing Pizzeria
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Dirty Duck
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - TUK TUK ASIAN RESTAURANT
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - Brunel's Restaurant
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - The Poachers Pocket
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Ned's Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Haptik
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - The Poachers Pocket
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Rayanne House
Best Customer Service - The Guillemot Kitchen Cafe & Winebar
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Saul McConnell of NOBLE Holywood
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Pearson Morris of NOBLE Holywood
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - NOBLE Holywood
Co. Fermanagh
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - The Jolly Sandwich Bar
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - 28 Darling St
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Custom House Country Inn
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Kissin Crust
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Dollakis Restaurant
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon - 28 Darling St
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Lough Erne Resort
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Blakes Of The Hollow
Best Café sponsored by Illy - The Jolly Sandwich Bar
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Café Merlot
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - The Catalina Restaurant at Lough Erne Resort
Best Customer Service - Café Merlot
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Hazel Johnston of The Jolly Sandwich Bar
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Glen Wheeler of 28 Darling St
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Watermill Lodge Restaurant
Co. Monaghan
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino - Conor's Bar at Castle Leslie
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods - Andy’s
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese - Hillgrove Hotel
Best 'Free From' sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free - The Batch Loaf
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta - Eastern Balti
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks - Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills - Coachhouse & Olde Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy - Roberto’s
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes - Andy's Bar & Restaurant
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice - Snaffles Restaurant at Castle Leslie
Best Customer Service - The Fiddlers Elbow
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services - Shane Treanor of The Squealing Pig Bar and Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets - Conor Mee of Courthouse Restaurant
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants - Courthouse Restaurant
Tyrone
Best Casual Dining sponsored by San Pellegrino – Oysters Restaurant
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine sponsored by Odaios Foods – Restaurant 1861 at Sion Stables
Best Kids Size Me sponsored by Dubliner Cheese – Oysters Restaurant
Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free – Dungannon Golf Club Bar and Restaurant
Best World Cuisine sponsored by Aryzta – Dragon Garden
Best Newcomer sponsored by Elavon – The Moy Larder
Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks – The Brewer’s House
Pub of the Year sponsored by Bushmills – Tomneys Bar
Best Café sponsored by Illy – Deli On The Green
Best Gastro Pub sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes – The Brewer’s House
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice – O’Brien’s Restaurant at The Mellon Country Inn
Best Customer Service – The Red Pepper Restaurant
Best Restaurant Manager sponsored by AIB Merchant Services – Ann Marie McMenamin of The Red Pepper Restaurant
Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets – Tommy Mangan of The Brewer’s House
Best Restaurant sponsored by Tindal Wine Merchants – Oysters Restaurant