IN PICTURES: large crowds in Belfast for Primark reopening

More than 1,000 shoppers queued for the opening of a new Primark store in Belfast three months after a major fire destroyed the original flagship store in the city.

Belfast city centre was left devastated following the blaze at the historic Bank Buildings which resulted in a safety cordon around the remaining shell.

Mary Craig (left) and Tracey Sharvin were among an estimated 1,000 people who joined a queue to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 8, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Nearby shops were forced to close while other businesses struggled due to lower footfall as a result of the the cordon dividing the main shopping street.

It was estimated that footfall in the city centre fell by up to 60% in the area.

Castle Street was among the worst streets affected.

However, from early Saturday morning, shoppers thronged the street ahead of the opening of the new Primark store.

Some of an estimated 1,000 people who joined a queue to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 8, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Many travelled from across Northern Ireland for a chance to be first through the doors.

At the top of the queue was Jeanette Robb, from Craigavon, Co Armagh, and Danielle Wright, from Comber, Co Down, who arrived at 6.30am.

Ms Robb said she was up at 4.45am to make sure she was front of the queue.

“I haven’t actually been to Belfast for shopping since the fire at the Primark store, it is not Belfast without Primark, I really missed it,” she said.

Jeanette Robb (right) and Danielle Wright arrived at 6.30am, becoming the first of an estimated 1,000 people who queued to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 8, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

Ms Wright said a trip to Primark in Belfast was their Christmas tradition every year.

“We do this every year for our Christmas shopping, but this is it’s for the opening of Primark too.”

Further along the queue were Mary Craig and Tracey Sharvin, from Killough, Co Down.

“It’s the best Primark store there is, it’s worth waiting for,” Tracey said.

A Primark staff member hands out bags to some of an estimated 1,000 people who joined a queue to enter the new Primark store on Castle Street, Belfast. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 8, 2018. See PA story ULSTER Primark. Photo credit should read: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

The queue swelled as it got closer to 9am, with Primark estimating around 1,100 had been waiting based on the numbers of bags of freebies their staff had handed out.

In a statement, Primark said the store opening delivered on its commitment to resume trading in the city centre as quickly as possible following August’s fire.

It also plans to open a second store in the city centre on Donegall Place next spring.