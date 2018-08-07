Innovation conference planned for Newry

Some of the world’s most respected entrepreneurs are lining up to take part in the first-ever innovation and technology conference in the city of Newry this September.

Innovation Nation 2018, which is being run by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and a number of supporting partners from the public and private sectors, will show how organisations can use the latest innovations and technology to drive their businesses and shine a light on the burgeoning tech scene in Newry and the surrounding area.

The conference will take place on the 27th & 28th September, with the second day delivered in partnership with Catalyst Inc. which is lending its expertise to shape an exciting programme for up to 300 school children from 10 schools across the council area and dubbed Day of Ambition.

“Innovation Nation will celebrate the powerhouse innovation and tech scene which has emerged in the Newry, Mourne and Down district over the last few years, showcasing the ground-breaking work which some of our local companies have been carrying out,” said Council CEO Liam Hannaway.

“With innovation and technology now infiltrating every aspect of our work and personal life, Innovation Nation is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the fourth industrial revolution taking place.”

Council chairman Mark Murnin said: “I have pledged to make sure the young people of this district are fully equipped to help drive the economy in the future, so Day of Ambition is particularly important to us at the council.

First Derivatives and Norbrook Laboratories are backign the event, becoming headline sponsor and gold-level sponsor respectively. KPMG, STATSports and Invest NI are on board as silver-level sponsors.