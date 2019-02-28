Invest NI chief Hamilton to quit role ‘later this year’

The head of Northern Ireland’s business support agency Invest NI has announced his resignation after 10 years in the job.

Alastair Hamilton will leave later this year he confirmed citing a desire to pursue new challenges.

Staff at the agency were told on Thursday morning of the chief executive’s departure.

Mr Hamilton said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Invest NI and count it a great privilege to have been able to serve the organisation and my home country in such a significant role.

“There is never a good time to leave such a position, but it has been my intention to step down after 10 years in the post, which would be during 2019.

“I intend to explore new opportunities and further expand my other areas of interest.”

Mr Hamilton added: “I do not intend to move to another full time role, so am making this announcement now to allow time to advertise and fill the role before I leave in the autumn, and facilitate a timely transition for the Invest NI Board.”

A former BT executive with a reputation for achieving reform within the business, Mr Hamilton also served as an economic advisor to the then First Minster Ian Paisley.

He joined Invest in 2009 in the wake of the financial crash and set about a review of the organisation. He admitted at the time that moving from the private to the public sector was a challenging experience.

Opening up the organisation to a broader range of clients was one inititiative he pursued along with the opening a series of offices in key global export markets.

Drives to generate foreign direct investment FDI has also seen the creation of several thousand jobs in high tech sectors.

However his tenure has also seen controversy such as in 2012 when the agency was forced to defend a new pay deal for its CE) that saw his salary rise from £160,000 to £190,000 - higher than both the First Minster and the Prime Minster at that time.

Defending the move, Invest chairman Mark Ennis said the deal was justified given Mr Hamilton’s record of attracting jobs.

“We’re delivering, we’re the most successful region outside of London in attracting inward investment,” he said.

“What do you need to attract jobs into Northern Ireland? You need strong leadership.”

Having worked with Mr Hamilton in her role as Enterprise Minister DUP leader Arlene Foster paid tribute to his work.

“It was my great privilege and pleasure to work with Alastair for many years,” she said.

“He will be able to look back with pride at all he has achieved.”