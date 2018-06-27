Investment project to re-invigorate Smithfield

A multi-million pound proposal could see a neglected area of Belfast city centre re-invigorated with plans for first class office space and new units for independent businesses and retailers.

London based Bywater Properties and local development firm Ashmour have launched a consultation on the mixed-use project under the consultation working title Building Blocks.

It covers a one and a quarter acre site between Gresham Street and Winetavern Street which is currently being used as a car park.

Outline proposals include a mix of office spaces, co-working space and workshops for small, local businesses, as well as significant improvements to the current public realm.

If approved, up to 650 construction jobs will be created in the build phase of the project and, once completed, the proposed office accommodation will have space for up to 1,500 people.

Central to the proposal is encouraging small independent businesses, retailers and makers to reinvigorate the streets the team behind the project said.

“Smithfield was historically a thriving hub of trade in Belfast and our plans aim to make it a trading heart in the city once again,” said Ashley Stewart of Ashmour.

“We respect the city’s heritage and culture and we want to preserve Smithfield’s character and the life that’s already there while rejuvenating an area that has suffered from chronic under investment for many years.

Theo Michell from Bywater said: “Smithfield has always been about small, local independent traders.

“We believe that it is important for the city to retain diversity, locating big businesses alongside small home-grown startups, independent traders and artisan makers.

“Our aim is to champion the independents, not to attract multi-national chains to fill standard shops.”

Theo Dales of architects FCB Studios said: “Our design for the scheme retains all existing buildings on site and is based on reimagining the traditional mill building. This familiar building type, mixed with the grain of historic buildings, combines to create a characterful and rich piece of the city.”