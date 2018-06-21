Inward investment brings 124 jobs in aviation sector

Irish aviation business Eirtech Aviation Services is set to create 124 jobs with the establishment of a new composites repair centre in Belfast.

Eirtech Aviation Composites Limited is located at Queen’s Road, Belfast offers Eirtech’s customers a UK-based centre specialising in repairs to composite parts on commercial aircraft.

Headquartered at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, Eirtech is a manufacturing, repair and overhaul business offering a range of professional aviation services to customers globally.

“Northern Ireland is a global leader in aerospace technology and this investment by Eirtech adds a welcome new dynamic to our vibrant aerospace industry,” said Invest NI CEO Alastair Hamilton.

“The advanced aerospace design and manufacturing capabilities built up over many years has created a strong talent pool, which was a major draw in securing this project.”

Invest NI has offered £992,000 of support towards the new jobs which, once recruited, will contribute over £4.3 million annually in wages to the local economy.

Eirtech Aviation Composites Ltd will offer the repair and overhaul of composite components on commercial aircraft including flight controls, nacelles, wing to body faring and overhead bins.

“The growing use of composite materials in aircraft manufacture creates a huge market opportunity for us in the global aviation sector,” said Eirtech Aviation Composites David Kerr.

“Northern Ireland has an abundance of people with world-class manufacturing capabilities, a strong aerospace cluster and renowned expertise in composites at NIACE and Ulster University, making it an ideal location for our UK Composite Repair Centre.

“This Belfast facility is part of our strategy to future proof the business, ensuring we have access to the GB marketplace post Brexit.

“The first phase of recruitment is complete and we will adding to this consistently over the next four years as we scale the business to meet the needs of our customers globally.”