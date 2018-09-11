IoD gathers Brexit experts for post-EU summit

Some of the UK and Ireland’s foremost voices on Brexit will gather in Belfast this autumn to address business leaders at an event hosted by the Institute of Directors Northern Ireland (IoD NI).

Taking place in the wake of next month’s crucial EU Summit, the lunch time event on November 8, at The Merchant Hotel, is sponsored by BDO NI and Carson McDowell.

A panel discussion will feature speakers including Tony Connelly, Europe editor for RTE News and Allie Renison, head of Europe and trade policy at the IoD.

“As negotiations ahead of the UK’s exit from the EU intensify, the value of remaining well-informed of ongoing developments in the Brexit debate becomes even greater,” said Kirsty McManus, national director for IoD NI.

“October’s EU Summit has long stood as the target for final agreement on a withdrawal deal to be made so its importance is plain to see.

“Whether a deal is made or not, questions will no doubt remain, and we look forward to joining with members and their guests as we hear insights from our panellists at November’s Connect and Influence event.”

Maybeth Shaw, tax partner, BDO NI said: “As the Brexit negotiations enter a critical phase, it is important for businesses to have as much clarity to aid our understanding about what a future deal could look like.”

Richard Gray, Partner at Carson McDowell, said: “With the UK’s exit from the EU little more than six months away, businesses in Northern Ireland and across the UK have had enough of simply asking for more clarity on what happens next.”