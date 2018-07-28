Is it going to happen and will it make a difference if it does?

Even though the weather, and the absence of any semblance of government continue to vie for headlines, there’s only one topic that has truly stood the test of time over the past two years and that’s Brexit

It’s absolutely everywhere and this week, while Ulster-born London MP Kate Hoey was facing the wrath of her local party in Vauxhall for voting in support of the Leave campaign, Chancelor Philip Hammond rocked up in Limavady to discuss proceedings with several heavyweight businesses representing a reasonable spread of local activity.

And, apparently, there wasn’t a great deal of fuss about Brexit either way; certainly not to the point where it dominated the event.

Similarly, this week the business desk had a very interesting meeting with a senior California-based executive whose firm has a significant and growing presence in Belfast.

From his point of view, the city has enough skills and other advantages to make the idea of leaving over something like Brexit a nonsense.

With a firm eye of further expansion, he insisted Brexit could just as easily present greater opportunities in his sector.

And that’s partially the point.

Despite all the claims, counterclaims and flat out speculation, nobody has a clue what’s going to happen.

There could be a workable deal, it could all go horribly wrong or there may yet be another vote on the whole idea and we could end up swinging the other way.

Regardless of where individuals stand on the issue, its a compelling idea; to line up the pros and cons as they really are as opposed to what we were told they would be in the heat and noise of the vote two years ago.

In any case, business in Northern Ireland will keep on until we get there and then it’ll work it out.

In the meantime, firms like MJM, Dale Farm - recently awarded a Lidl contract covering the UK, Europe and the United States - and a host of others will carry on doing what they do best.

And that is to carry on being among the best.