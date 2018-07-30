IT firm and university join forces to address tech skills shortage

As Northern Ireland’s booming IT sector announces a wave of new jobs, its future engineers and analysts are participating in an innovative IT infrastructure summer camp this week.

First launched in 2016, the Novosco Cloud Camp, in partnership with Ulster University, returns today at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus.

The five-day summer camp, which is free to students aged 16-17 and enrolled at schools and colleges across Northern Ireland, provides first-hand, practical experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure and systems in a fun and engaging learning environment.

Professional IT engineers from Novosco, experts from the Connected Health Innovation Centre (CHIC) at UU and lecturers from the School of Computing are facilitating the camp, which also includes a tour of Novosco’s Belfast headquarters at Catalyst Inc.

A mix of theory and hands-on experience, the camp covers networking, programming, IoT (Internet of Things), cloud computing, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and more. The camp will also utilise Ulster University’s smart environment labs, which include some of the latest smart technologies, as well as a state-of-the-art robot, Sandy.

“We are delighted to have been able to increase this year’s intake as the Novosco Cloud Camp continues to grow from strength to strength,” said Novosco MD Patrick McAliskey.

“We are proud of the team we have built at Novosco, professionals who are some of the finest in their field, and it is a priority of ours to retain this expertise and provide opportunities for continued development and growth within the company as we expand our horizons.

“Equally, we remain firmly committed to providing the resources and experience necessary to equip Northern Ireland’s IT engineers, programmers and developers of the future with the skills they need to find employment in the sector and, ultimately, to drive forward its continued success and reaffirm Northern Ireland as a hub of industry-leading talent.

Dr Nicola Ayre, Associate Head of the School of Computing at Ulster University said: “Ulster University nurtures world-class IT and computing talent every year, students we are proud to say are industry-ready and sought-after by global companies, industry disruptors and local technology firms. Hosting the Novosco Cloud Camp allows us to showcase the breadth of opportunity a degree in computing at Ulster University offers to potential students. The knowledge and experience the budding IT professionals in attendance will gain about how Novosco – a successful IT company rooted locally and competing globally – stays ahead of the curve is invaluable.”