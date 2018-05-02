IT firm warns cyber crime can’t be ignored

Antrim-based IT and telecoms firm, Outsource Solutions has warned local businesses that

cyber-crime is a very real threat which can have detrimental effects on an organisation if not

addressed.

Speaking at the Greatest Threat Cyber Security event hosted by the IT firm, Terry Moore,founder and CEO of Outsource, said the risk of cyber-attacks could not be ignored bybusinesses of any size:

Terry Moore from Outsource Solutions speaking at Cyber Security event

“Too many organisations put off taking steps to protect themselves from cyber threats because they don’t fully understand the risks and believe that because they are a small ormedium sized business that they simply won’t be targeted.

This event was aimed at outlining the dangers businesses face and also highlighting the simple measures which can be put inplace to protect themselves.”

Also speaking at the event was Detective Inspector Sam Kinkaid who heads the PSNI CyberCrime unit and Arthur Gordon a senior product manager at WatchGuard Technologieswho is based in Seattle.

Guests also heard from Lorraine McAfee at Kestrel Foods who outlined the procedures her organisation has implemented to protect itself as an SME which trades globally.

Outsource was established 18 years ago and employs around 30 staff across offices inAntrim, Belfast, Cookstown, Dublin and Edinburgh. Its customers include leadingnames from the hospitality, engineering, legal, professional services, manufacturing,energy, financial services and food sectors.