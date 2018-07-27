It’s a dairy dozen for Dale Farm at Nantwich

The UK’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, Dale Farm, has once again been recognised for its world-class quality cheese, having secured 12 awards at the International Cheese Show at Nantwich in England.

The 2018 Nantwich Show saw 250 expert judges sample over 5,000 entries from some of the world’s leading cheesemakers and dairy producers.

Amongst the haul of accolades were three gold, three silver and six bronze awards. Products receiving Gold award status included Dromona Mature Cheddar.

The firm markets its cheese ranges under the Dale Farm, Dromona and Fivemiletown brands in Northern Ireland and Great Britain; and Rowan Glen in Scotland. Dale Farm also supplies cheese to many major retailers including Lidl for their own brand ranges. The company produces 45,000 tonnes of Cheddar per annum from its state of the art plant in Cookstown, Co Tyrone, using milk supplied by its network of dairy farmer owners.

“We are always extremely proud to be recognised by the dairy industry for our product excellence,” said group commercial director Stephen Cameron.

“Awards such as those received at Nantwich reinforce the quality of the milk supplied to us by our dairy farmers and act as testament to the expertise of our cheesemakers.

“It is also proof to our customers and consumers that Dale Farm cheese is amongst the best in the world.”