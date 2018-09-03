Jet2 creating 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport

Low cost airline, Jet2, has announced it's creating 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport.

The jobs will be split between Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

The announcement is part of huge recruitment drive with more than 3,000 jobs up for grabs across the UK and Europe

To support this drive, the company will host a recruitment roadshow at the Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport on Tuesday September 18, giving job-seekers the opportunity to meet with Jet2.com colleagues and find out all about the roles.

The announcement comes as the award-winning airline and tour operator continues its growth strategy, on the back of a bumper Summer ‘18.

After its biggest ever programme of flights and holidays this summer, the company will increase its capacity from Belfast International Airport by another 7% in Summer ‘19, with over 450,000 seats on sale.

This programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch a brand-new destination for holidaymakers in Northern Ireland, Bourgas in Bulgaria.

To support this growth and to continue its track record of delivering award-winning customer service, the company is looking to recruit passionate and talented individuals to fill Cabin Crew positions at Belfast International Airport.

Aspiring Cabin Crew members will be expected to deliver a consistently high level of safety and a VIP service to customers, working closely with the Flight Deck and the rest of the Crew to make every flight memorable.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Belfast International, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers. The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

Graham Keddie, Managing Director at Belfast International Airport said, “Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are very popular brands that are well established with Northern Ireland holidaymakers.

"The announcement of 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport is a most welcome development and clearly demonstrates their commitment to the local market.”

In total more than 3,000 jobs are up for grabs across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions to support the company’s growth. More than 2,000 jobs are located across the company’s nine UK bases – in Flight Deck, Cabin Crew and Ground Operations roles – and over 1,000 positions are available across Europe in Ground Operations, Overseas Operations, Cabin Crew and free Resort Flight Check-in roles.

These positions for Summer 2019 will be advertised from September 2018. To see all the jobs available visit www.jet2careers.com