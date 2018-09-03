Jet2 to recruit 50 for Belfast International

Leading leisure airline Jet2.com is set to create 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport as part of a massive recruitment drive across the UK and Europe.

The company is aiming to recruit more than 3,000 jobs in total as it prepares for significant growth.

up for grabs to support the company’s growth, and 50 of these will be based at Belfast International Airport.

The announcement comes as the award-winning airline and tour operator continues its growth strategy, on the back of a bumper summer which saw its biggest ever programme of flights and holidays.

The firm is now set to increase its capacity from Belfast International by a further 7% in Summer ‘19, with over 450,000 seats on sale.

To support this drive, the company will host a recruitment roadshow at the Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport on Tuesday 18th September, giving jobseekers the opportunity to meet with Jet2.com colleagues and find out all about the roles.

This programme will see Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launch a brand-new destination for holidaymakers in Northern Ireland, Bourgas in Bulgaria.

To support this growth and to continue its track record of delivering award-winning customer service, the company is looking to recruit for cabin crew positions in Belfast.

“This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Belfast International, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers,” said Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

“The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport said, “Jet2.com and Jet2holidays are very popular brands that are well established with Northern Ireland holidaymakers.

The announcement of 50 new jobs at Belfast International Airport is a most welcome development and clearly demonstrates their commitment to the local market.”

In total more than 3,000 jobs are up for grabs across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions to support the company’s growth.

