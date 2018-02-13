Job fair putting 125 jobs up for offer next week

A job fair will have 125 roles on offer later this month.

Eight companies have more than 125 new jobs on offer at a major Job Fair in the Valley Leisure Centre on Thursday February 22).

The bulk of the jobs – eighty in total - are split evenly between aircraft ground handling company, Swissport and international security firm, ICTS.

Retail, currency, food and drink outlets and the airport itself account for the remainder of the jobs.

Belfast International Airport Human Resources Manager, Jaclyn Coulter, said passenger growth lay behind this latest workforce expansion.

Ms Coulter said: “This is the fifth Job Fair we have organised and the response has been phenomenal. Once our companies fill these latest positions, it will bring to more than 700 the total number of jobs created in the past two years.

“We’re now casting the net wider than our immediate catchment area. The airport anticipates that 2018 will be another record year, and that means we will have even more jobs on offer.”

The Job Fair is the second to be held in north Belfast.

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds said: “These are first-rate employment opportunities in a dynamic business that is enjoying unprecedented growth. They will inject about £2.2 million annually in wages into the local economy, helping to create further downstream business and employment opportunities.

“I would encourage people who are out of work or looking for a new challenge to come along to the Valley Leisure Centre next Thursday to see what’s on offer. The International Airport has become a major home-grown success story, boosting employment opportunities and giving the chance to many others to feed into the supply chain.”

The Job Fair gets underway at 4pm and lasts until 7pm.