Jobs as NI firm awarded £3.5m Leeds council vehicle contract

Leading Northern Ireland vehicle conversion company, TBC Conversions is to create six new jobs after securing a £3.48 million contract with Leeds City Council to supply 60 wheelchair accessible minibuses.

Following a competitive tender process, the Dungannon based firm was selected to convert and supply the new model Volkswagen Crafter vehicles to be used by the Yorkshire authority for the transportation of local residents with limited mobility.

The contract has resulted in the recruitment of six new technicians, taking total employee numbers to 61.

“TBC Conversions is the only company in Northern Ireland to have attained the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Recognised Convertor status,” said TBC managing director David Donnell.

“This, coupled with our engineering experience and ability to deliver all elements of a brief on time and on budget, means that we are trusted by manufacturers and customers alike.

“Along with companies from right across the UK, TBC Conversions was invited by Leeds City Council to tender for this significant contract and we are therefore delighted to have been selected as the partner for this project.”

The 15 passenger seat Volkswagen Crafter minibuses to be supplied to the Council are currently being converted to give the customer the flexibility of having a combination of up to 14 quick release passenger seats or five wheelchairs in the rear of the vehicle.

Based in a purpose-built factory in Dungannon, TBC Conversions converts vehicles for wheelchair drivers and passengers, as well as minibuses and taxis for the commercial and public sector, in addition to specialist conversions for corporates which may have requirements such as in-vehicle shelving, refrigeration, glazing, internal electrics or ply-lining.

“This is a large contract and work began right away with the first vehicle scheduled for delivery by the end of April,” Mr Donnell added.

“Prior to being awarded this contract, TBC Conversions employed 55 technicians with specialist skills at our locations in Dungannon and Birkenhead, but we have now recruited a further six technicians.

“The Volkswagen Crafter is a great choice of vehicle for the Council due to its practicality and superb economic efficiency. With the specialist conversions, this will be a very reliable vehicle providing comfort for the driver and passengers.”