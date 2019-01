A Ballymena contracting firm have been placed into administration, putting 58 jobs at risk.

JBE Mechanical Electrical Ltd, with a head office at River Business on Railway Street, has worked on notable projects including the Victoria Square shopping centre in Belfast and the Selfridges department store in London.

Founder and managing director John Blair said: “It is with the deepest regret and profound sadness that we have been forced to take the step of placing the company in administration.”