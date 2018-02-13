Jobs boost for local ICT sector with US firm

Invest NI has announced the creation of 16 news jobs with Simply NUC Inc.

The US firm - based in Austin, Texas - is setting up a new operations centre in Northern Ireland following support from Invest Northern Ireland.

The company is a reseller for Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC). A NUC is a small box-shaped computer that often won’t measure more than a few inches across or deep, containing an entire system crammed into its small chassis. Simply NUC provides NUCs for business and consumers and supplies a range of NUC accessories.

The company plans to establish a 16 person operations centre in Northern Ireland to support its growth plans in the US and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The new jobs include a number of technical, support and sales roles attracting above average salaries for the region.

Steve Harper, Executive Director of Invest NI said: “Simply NUC was considering a number of locations for its new centre based on the availability of technology professionals. Through our conversations with the company we were able to showcase what Northern Ireland had to offer and, combined with our offer of support towards creating the 16 new jobs, I am pleased to say they chose Northern Ireland.”

Invest NI has offered £99,200 to help secure the investment.

Aaron Rowsell, CEO at Simply NUC said: “Availability of high quality technology professionals with industry skills was a key consideration when we were looking at locations for our new centre. Northern Ireland has a high performing ICT sector and a strong supply of talent from the local universities.

“We also have a supplier based here that speaks positively about the region so we are confident this is the right location for us to help our business grow.

“We are grateful for the support of the UK’s Department for International Trade and Invest NI, who showcased the benefits of setting up in Northern Ireland.”

Simply NUC is targeting high growth markets including digital security and surveillance and digital signage. Its business customers include Google, Facebook, Cisco, and Synnex Corporation.