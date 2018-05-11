Joint call for better mobile coverage

Business leaders in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have issued a joint call to the UK Government to improve mobile phone coverage.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is urging London to back Ofcom’s proposals to attach obligations to improve coverage to an upcoming sale of mobile spectrum.

But - in a joint letter to the Secretaries of State for Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales - FSB argues that Ministers must ensure these coverage targets are as ambitious as possible.

The most recent Ofcom data, published last week, shows that UK mobile phone coverage is poorer outside England.

“While progress has been made in closing the connectivity gap across the UK, there’s still much work to be done,” said Tina McKenzie, FSB’s policy chair for Northern Ireland.

“Businesses in Northern Ireland must have access to mobile and broadband infrastructure fit for the 21st century.”

In the letter the FSB adds: “

“Across the length and breadth of the UK, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) wants to see digital infrastructure which meets the needs of businesses and local communities.

“We expect that you share these ambitions, and we look forward to working with you to turn them into a reality.”

Ofcom is currently consulting on coverage obligations in the award of the 700 MHz spectrum band.

The regulator proposes that successful operators would provide good voice and data services across at least 92% of the UK’s total landmass. Obligations would also be attached to provide good coverage across 92% of Northern Ireland and England’s landmass, 83% of Wales and 76% of Scotland.