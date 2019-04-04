June target for final stores to reopen after Primark fire

The remaining two businesses that have been closed since the fire at Primark could be open again by June.

Since the latest reduction of the cordon around the fire-damaged Bank Buildings in March a number of traders have returned including clothing store Zara which reopened yesterday.

The two businesses still closed are restaurant City Picnic in Castle Street and Tesco in Royal Avenue.

Work is ongoing to get City Picnic back in business, while Tesco – which remains behind the cordon – said it was “working hard” to reopen its supermarket as soon as possible after further reductions to the safety zone are made to allow buses to pass through the area in June.