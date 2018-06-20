Kainos search for undergrads to excel in AI

Kainos a leading Belfast based provider of digital services and platforms, has opened its application process for AI Camp, a training programme set to take place at Queen’s University Belfast this summer.

The firm is offering 20 places to undergraduates keen to develop their own machine learning models, create chatbots, hear about the latest industry developments from local leaders in AI and develop their business skills.

“After a successful first year, we are delighted to bring AI Camp back and to accommodate more students on the course,” said chief technical officer Tom Gray.

“Machine learning is a broad topic that embraces different skill sets and backgrounds, so we would encourage undergrads from disciplines such as mathematics and statistics to apply and get a head-start in the IT industry.

“The emergence of AI as a maturing technology is creating opportunities to reshape our daily lives and the world as we know it.

While there are much debated moral and ethical questions to answer, there are also vast numbers of ways in which it will change lives for the better, from helping blind people to ‘see’, to identifying anomalies on production lines, to understanding how to better recognise and treat disease.”

Gemma Crothers, who heads up the tech outreach programme at Kainos said: “Young people are faced with increasing education costs, which is why AI Camp is free to attend.

“With the guidance of Kainos mentors and local AI leaders, students will learn how to write their own machine learning models, create chatbots, work in project teams, hear inspirational talks, take part in our hackathon to win prizes and of course, experience the award-winning Kainos culture.”

The event is part of Kainos’ wider tech outreach programme, which aims to inspire, educate and train the next generation of IT talent.

In the past three years, more than 4,000 young people have benefitted from the programme, which also includes the company’s CodeCamp, CodeShow and work experience initiatives, and partnerships with The Prince’s Trust and Code Club.