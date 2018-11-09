Kilroot Power Station to stay open for another 12 months

AES Kilroot Power Limited in Carrickfergus has entered into an agreement with SONI Limited to provide 12 months’ “essential stability” to the Northern Ireland electricity grid from today.

The deal has been agreed after the finalisation of the negotiations between AES, the Utility Regulator and SONI. AES Ballylumford Limited.

AES will continue to operate the larger Ballylumford unit, the C- Station - a 593 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant, two Ballylumford Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGT) units – 116 MW and the 4 Kilroot Open Cycle Gas Turbines (OCGT) units – 142MW.

“For more than 20 years AES has provided safe and reliable energy to Northern Ireland while demonstrating operational and safety excellence, said Mark Green, president of AES Eurasia, AES Corporation.

“The system support services agreement awarded to AES Kilroot Power Limited shows the importance of the facilities we are operating. We are happy that both the Utility Regulator and SONI continue to see AES UK and Ireland as a reliable partner.”

Serhiy Zuyev, president of AES UK and Ireland said: “The portfolio restructuring at AES in Northern Ireland will have an impact on the organisation structure across both Ballylumford and Kilroot plants. Management will immediately enter into consultation with Union Representatives on how that process will be managed to mitigate compulsory redundancies where possible.

“I would like to thank our people, contractors and suppliers for their patience, diligence and continued commitment as we continue to operate Kilroot and Ballylumford, securing safe and reliable energy for the people of Northern Ireland and supporting the local economy”

“After transferring the capacity from Ballylumford to Kilroot and having received a derogation from the Utility Regulator enabling AES to close the units before the required three-year notice period, AES will start the process of closure of units B4 and B5 at Ballylumford Power Station.