Lady Ballyedmond still tops NI rich list at £1.6bn

Lady Ballyedmond and her family remain the richest family in Northern Ireland according to the 2018 Sunday Times Irish Rich List, with a combined wealth of around £1.628bn.
The Northern Ireland Rich List rankings include those who were born, are resident or who have significant business interests based in the country.
A former solicitor educated at Newry High School, Lady Ballyedmond, 70, inherited the £1bn Norbrook Laboratories business, after her husband Eddie, who took the title Lord Ballyedmond, died in a helicopter accident in 2014.
She is a director of Norbook Laboratories alongside sons Edward, 38, a former barrister, and James, 37, a doctor and visiting lecturer at Ulster University. Their sister, Caroline, 42, is a criminal barrister in London and was appointed a QC in December.
With a combined fortune of £390m, husband and wife Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are in second place on the Northern Ireland Rich List once again. United States-based Burnett, 57, is president of MGM Television while his wife, Londonderry-born Roma Downey, also 57, is chief content officer of the faith and family division of the company.
At joint eighth is Eoin McCann, 61, with £200m from precast concrete manufacturing and his Magherafelt-based civil engineering business.
The balance of the Northern Ireland list as follows:
3) Brian Conlon, business services, £326m;
4) Paul and Jeremy Eakin and family, medical supplies, £320m;
5) Danny Hill, property and investment, £258m;
6) Peter FitzGerald and family, pharmaceuticals, £255m;
7) Robert Barnett and family, food distribution and packaging, £236m;
Joint 8th) Eoin McCann and family, construction, £200m;
Joint 8th) Paddy McKillen and family, property, £200m;
Joint 10th) Michael and Kenny Bruce and family, estate agency, £190m
Joint 10th) John King, pharmaceuticals, £190m.