Lady Ballyedmond still tops NI rich list at £1.6bn

Lady Ballyedmond and her family remain the richest family in Northern Ireland according to the 2018 Sunday Times Irish Rich List, with a combined wealth of around £1.628bn.

The Northern Ireland Rich List rankings include those who were born, are resident or who have significant business interests based in the country.

Roma Downey and her husband Mark Burnett are second on the 2018 NI Sunday Times Rich List

A former solicitor educated at Newry High School, Lady Ballyedmond, 70, inherited the £1bn Norbrook Laboratories business, after her husband Eddie, who took the title Lord Ballyedmond, died in a helicopter accident in 2014.

She is a director of Norbook Laboratories alongside sons Edward, 38, a former barrister, and James, 37, a doctor and visiting lecturer at Ulster University. Their sister, Caroline, 42, is a criminal barrister in London and was appointed a QC in December.

With a combined fortune of £390m, husband and wife Mark Burnett and Roma Downey are in second place on the Northern Ireland Rich List once again. United States-based Burnett, 57, is president of MGM Television while his wife, Londonderry-born Roma Downey, also 57, is chief content officer of the faith and family division of the company.

At joint eighth is Eoin McCann, 61, with £200m from precast concrete manufacturing and his Magherafelt-based civil engineering business.

First Derivatives CEO Brian Conlon (centre), pictured with former first minister Peter Robinson and deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, features at third in the list

The balance of the Northern Ireland list as follows:

3) Brian Conlon, business services, £326m;

4) Paul and Jeremy Eakin and family, medical supplies, £320m;

5) Danny Hill, property and investment, £258m;

6) Peter FitzGerald and family, pharmaceuticals, £255m;

7) Robert Barnett and family, food distribution and packaging, £236m;

Joint 8th) Eoin McCann and family, construction, £200m;

Joint 8th) Paddy McKillen and family, property, £200m;

Joint 10th) Michael and Kenny Bruce and family, estate agency, £190m

Joint 10th) John King, pharmaceuticals, £190m.