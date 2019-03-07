Larne FC gets behind new business start-up drive

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has teamed up with Larne Football Club to urge would-be entrepreneurs to take that first step to starting their own business.

The Go For It initiative is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme.

Council joined forces with the current runaway leaders of the Irish League Championship to encourage as many potential entrepreneurs in the Larne area to contact LEDCOM, the local enterprise agency, to turn their dreams of owning their own business into a reality.

Gavin Clements, Commercial director at Inver Park, said: “Larne Football Club is delighted to partner with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to promote the Go For It Programme.

“The club is an advocate of local entrepreneurial spirit and new business start-ups in the town will contribute to the economic success of Larne.

“We would encourage anyone who has an idea for a business to get in touch with the LEDCOM and speak to one of their experienced business advisors to discuss how the Go For It Programme can really help them.”

The programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies.

It combines expert advice with help to develop a robust business plan to turn ideas into a commercial enterprise.

Providing advice on everything from accounts to marketing and business growth, by mapping out a formal business plan, many people, according to a MEA Council statement, find it puts them on the path to progress and gives them the confidence to make the leap of faith that is needed to start their own business.

The Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “We are delighted to partner with Larne Football Club as we aim to encourage as many people as possible in Larne to think about starting their own business.

“The success the team is having on and off the pitch is thanks to the entrepreneurial thinking of its owner, online property giant Kenny Bruce, and the astute business approach of its chairman, Gareth Clements.

“We hope that this success might inspire Larne’s next entrepreneur to pursue their dream of being their own boss or going self-employed.”

If you have a business idea you’d like to develop or if you are thinking about starting a business call 0800 027 0639 or visit: visit www.goforitni.com