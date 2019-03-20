Larne town centre to get ‘umbrella streets’

Larne is set to get its own “umbrella streets” in the town centre later this month.

A canopy of colour will greet shoppers in the form of umbrellas suspended above Lower Cross Street and Dunluce Street in a display of urban art.

“Umbrella Street” will be launched on March 29 to kick off the Larne Spring Festival, a six-week programme of events, running in association with Larne Traders’ Forum and Larne Renovation Generation.

It will see outdoor music and entertainment, a pop-up cinema, outdoor cafes and family entertainment in the town centre until May.

On April 13, a mobile half pipe ramp will be in place for stunt scootering and skateboarding hosted by Thunder Action Sports at the corner of Lower Cross Street

There will also be a special preview concert on March 30 at Broadway to give Friends Goodwill Music Festival goers a flavour of the acts to come when it it held on May 11 and 12.

Following the increase in footfall to West Street in Carrickfergus after the umbrellas were installed last March, it is hoped it will have a similar impact in Larne.

Chair of the Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, Alderman Gregg McKeen, said: “This stunning installation will encourage a new spout of optimism, adding a vibrant splash of colour to our wonderful town of Larne.

“It will be a real talking point, and like Carrickfergus, I am very hopeful that it will be received well by everyone who visits the town.

“This, alongside the abundance of events will enhance the offering the town centre already presents to shoppers and increase footfall.”

The project is supported the European Union’s PEACE IV ST.ART Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).