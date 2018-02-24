Last waltz at Bert’s music shop in Ballyclare

Today (Saturday) marks the end of an era for music lovers across east Antrim and further afield.

Bert McCormick (78) is to close his eponymous music shop after over 40 years in business in Ballyclare.

The Main Street premises have been responding to the requests of the record-buying public since July 1 1976.

And the remaining stock is available at sale prices before Bern turns the key to the door for the final time ahead of retirement.

