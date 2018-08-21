Launch of inaugural Northern Ireland Corporate Finance awards

The inaugural Northern Ireland Corporate Finance Awards have been launched to recognise the elite individuals and companies excelling in this competitive industry.

The prestigious accolades, which will be independently judged by a respected panel of business professionals, will recognise and celebrate those within the banking, legal and finance sectors who have delivered the highest quality results and have excelled their client’s expectations.

The event comprises 12 awards including Corporate Law Firm of the Year, Corporate Bank of the Year, Accountancy Firm of the Year, Corporate Finance Advisor of the Year with a special Lifetime Achievement accolade honouring a finance professional who has made a significant impact in the industry.

Heading up the judging panel is one of Northern Ireland’s most respected businesswomen, Ellvena Graham, who has over 30 years’ experience in banking.

She will be joined by Dr Mark Sweeney whose career has spanned the industrial, commercial and manufacturing sectors within Northern Ireland, and Gerry McGinn, an experienced business leader who has been CEO of a number of financial institutions in London, Dublin and Belfast as well as permanent secretary of two government departments in the province.

Marie Macklin, is founder of the HALO brand, an urban regeneration company which revitalises city centre and town centre living, Richard Johnston, is deputy director of Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre while Dr Wendy Austin is a leading business broadcasters and presenter of BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Business programme.

“I am proud to launch the inaugural NI Corporate Finance Awards which are in response to the industry’s growing demand for credible acknowledgement,” said Sarah Weir, director of Weir Events and awards founder.

“The judges will independently select the winners who have made a significant contribution to innovation, business values, customer experience and thought leadership to their clients and customers in Northern Ireland.”

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 15 at the Crowne Plaza Belfast.