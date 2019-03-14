Lidl gets green light for new Newcastle store

Budget supermarket Lidl has been granted planning permission to build a new store in Newcastle, Co Down, after an application was approved by planners at Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. its Planning Committee has voted in favour of its outline plans for the new development.

The new store, which will be located at Shan Slieve Drive and Bryansford Road, at the foot of the Mournes will also provide the Mourne Mourne Mountain Rescue Team with the space it needs to develop a new facility, futureproofing the organisation’s future plans and its ability to continue providing a lifesaving service.

“As the fastest growing retailer in Northern Ireland Lidl has for years been looking for a new site in Newcastle to meet our ever-growing customer numbers,” said regional director Conor Boyle.

“Newcastle is a vibrant town offering significant growth potential and we have invested heavily in engaging with local residents and representatives on our ambitions and are delighted that our plans have been formally approved.

“As an important next step, we will continue to work alongside our specialist teams before lodging the final design plans.

“We would like to wholeheartedly thank members of the local community for their positive and constructive engagement so far during this process and we would like to reassure them again of our ongoing commitment to delivering an outstanding new shopping experience for the town.”

Mourne MRT is a voluntary organisation which coordinated 52 rescues last year.

Dave Goddard from Mourne MRT, said: “We are hugely excited about the opportunity this new site affords us to futureproof our lifesaving services.

“This new base will give us the chance to lower our running costs and increase our capabilities to train more people from the local area who want to join the team.”